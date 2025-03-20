VIDEO: Mahindra XUV 3XO, a game-changer

Up until now, I never associated the car manufacturer with style or sophistication. That was before a sleek black number arrived at my doorstep for a test drive —introducing the all-new XUV 3XO.

From the moment I got behind the wheel, the 3XO proved it was something special.

This compact SUV is not just about functionality; it brings a level of refinement and innovation that challenges preconceived notions about the Mahindra brand.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of driving this car was answering the many questions from curious onlookers who had never seen a Mahindra that looked that good.



For years, Mahindra has been a brand synonymous with rugged, reliable workhorses, vehicles built for farms and large businesses, and the kind of tough, practical living that demands durability over design.

Founded in 1945, around the time of World War II, the Indian brand originally launched as a steel trading company before expanding into multiple industries, including automobiles.

What stood out immediately was Mahindra’s commitment to safety in the XUV 3XO. It has an impressive six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), reverse parking sensors, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirrors).

Mahindra XUV 3XO. PictureL Supplied

But the stand-out feature? A small screen in the instrument cluster that activates when you’re about to turn into a blind corner or a busy intersection. It’s almost as if the car is thinking ahead, prioritising your safety at every moment.

Another fantastic safety addition is the seatbelt alert system.



If passengers unbuckle mid-drive – something parents with young children will appreciate – the car emits a loud signal that forces you to pull over and ensure everyone is safely secured.

Lane assist, usually reserved for pricier vehicles, is also included, making highway driving much easier.

Turbocharged

3XO, Picture: Supplied

Beyond safety, the 3XO delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, thanks to its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Whether on a steep incline or accelerating on the highway, this car never feels sluggish.

The front-wheel-drive system offers good control, and for those who prefer an effortless drive, an automatic transmission is available.

A feature I initially overlooked but soon came to appreciate was the stop-start engine system.

A mechanic friend, whom I gave a lift to during one of my many errands, raved about this addition.

The engine shuts off when the vehicle is idle at a traffic light or for a few minutes, automatically restarting when you release the brake. The benefit?

Significant fuel savings, and in Jozi traffic, this is much needed.

After a week of driving through city traffic, making multiple stops, and running errands, my fuel gauge was still far from empty. The cost-effectiveness of this system cannot be overstated, especially at a time when fuel prices fluctuate unpredictably.

ALSO READ : WATCH: Magician David Blaine hangs off a spinning car in Brakpan

Interior comfort



Step inside the Mahindra XUV 3XO, and you’ll find a surprisingly upscale cabin.

3XO, Picture: Supplied

The highlight?

T he largest panoramic sunroof in its segment, bringing in ample light and making the cabin feel spacious and premium.

Whether you’re driving through scenic routes or enjoying a night ride under the stars, this sunroof adds an undeniable charm to the experience.

Mahindra XUV 3XO. Picture: Supplied



Entertainment and convenience are covered with a 9-inch infotainment system, steering audio controls, and four speakers for a well-rounded media experience.

The remote keyless entry adds an extra layer of ease, especially when your hands are full, and the car signals when you step out so that you don’t forget the key.

Boot space is one of my top priorities when evaluating any car, and the 3XO doesn’t disappoint.

It offers ample room for everything – from groceries to weekend luggage or even my “moving wardrobe.” However, finding the boot release button was a bit of a struggle.

It’s small and somewhat hidden, making it an unnecessary challenge when trying to load items quickly. Not a deal-breaker, but a minor inconvenience nonetheless.

ALSO READ: Amanda Seyfried recalls moment her dress fell apart while chatting to Glen Powell [VIDEO]

Competitive price

Perhaps the most mind-boggling aspect of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is its price. With all these premium features, advanced safety tech and a dynamic engine, you’d expect it to be priced around R400 000.

However, it starts at an affordable R254 999, making it one of the best-value smaller SUVs in its segment. This car truly ticks all the right boxes –style, performance, safety, fuel efficiency, and affordability.

It’s a game-changer for the brand, proving that Mahindra is no longer just about rugged workhorses that we’ve become accustomed to, but can also deliver a sexy, city-smart, and budget-friendly family (or solo) SUV.