Here’s how much Rafael Nadal’s 2007 French Open winning racket went for on auction

The $118K worth racket previously owned by Nadal is the Babolat Pure Aero Rafa.

On Monday, Rafael Nadal’s 2007 French Open winning racket sold for $118,206 (R2.2 million) at an auction at @PrestigeMem.

Coming in third place, it is benchmarked against the most expensive memorabilia after Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ racket sold for $125,000 and Nadal’s 2022 Australian Open racket auctioned at $139,700.

Career Golden Slam

Before it closed, the auction at which Nadal’s racquet was sold, used to be held in the Australian Tennis Museum.

In 2007, Nadal won a Grand Slam title in Paris. He beat Roger Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the final.

Nadal bagged 22 Grand Slam titles in total, the one he won in 2007 was his third one. He won 14 of his titles at Roland Garros, according to ESPN.

The Spain national is in the top three of men owning the most Grand Slam single titles. He comes second, after Novak Djokovic who has 24 titles and before, Federer who has 20.

Nadal also played with the auctioned racket against Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open Championships. He beat Djokovic 7-5 6-4 6-2.

“He had beaten Djokovic the previous year in the quarters and would do so again the following year in the semis. Djokovic was playing his first Slam semi and would go onto reach the same stage at his next 4 in succession, including winning the next Australian Open,” according to Tennis Warehouse.

Rackets and Rafael

According to Babolat, Nadal has always taken a close liking to the brand.

“His association with Babolat goes back to when he was nine. While Nadal started with the Pure Drive, he helped develop the Pure Aero and remains involved in Babolat’s product testing and innovation process,” said the brand.

With an exceptionally eidetic memory, Nadal remembers a lot of tennis players, he also remembers his first racket.

“It was given to him by his Uncle Toni, his original and long-time coach, and it is proudly displayed at the museum of the Rafa Nadal Academy to be seen by everyone there,” according to Babolat.

Nadal told Babolat that he usually carries half a dozen rackets in his matches, each serves a different purpose, however, his playing technique always remains the same.

“I normally play with rackets that I have already been practicing with. I carry six rackets in my bag and have them well numbered in order, so I know which one I am using at all times. I normally start playing with the one I warm up with which has been strung also just before the match,” he said.