Blue Flag beaches in SA: Where can you find the highest quality sand and surf?

Wessa is the organisation that grants Blue Flag accreditation while monitoring the quality of beaches throughout the year.

December vibes are peaking and the source of the energy is at the coast.

From Silverstroomstrand up the west coast to Blythedale beach in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa’s shores are dotted with multiple sandy gems.

The province with the highest concentration of Blue Flag beaches is the Western Cape with 31, while the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal can boast eight and nine, respectively.

Wessa gold standards

Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) is the oversight body that helps maintain the high standards of the nation’s beaches through their accreditation programme.

Wessa state that Blue Flag beaches promise safety overseen by lifeguards and law enforcement, while providing easily accessible information.

Whether on sand or in the water, Blue Flag beaches uphold the highest standards in cleanliness, water quality, facilities and accessibility.

Maintaining the beaches is a joint effort, and together with communities and local experts, Wessa help instill in the youth an appreciation for these coastal gifts.

“Beyond sun and surf, Blue Flag beaches offer educational activities like beach clean-ups, guided walks, and talks about marine life,” Wessa state.

“These programmes inspire visitors to engage with conservation efforts and protect coastal ecosystems,” Wessa explained.

Wessa’s interactive map gives pertinent details about the operating season of the beach, assessability for the disabled, as well as the latest date of E. coli testing and the results of said test.

Here is where to find your nearest Blue Flag beach

Western Cape

Silverstroomstrand

Melkbosstrand

Clifton 4 th

Camps Bay

Llandudno

Fish Hoek

Muizenberg

Bikini beach near Gordons Bay

Kleinmond

Grotto beach in Hermanus

Struisbaai near Cape Agulhas

Witsand at the Bree river mouth

Jongensfontein outside Stillbaai

Stillbaai Wes

Lappiesbaai

Preekstoel

Gouritzmond

Santos in Mossel Bay

De Bakke

Hartenbos

Klein Brak

Glentana

Herold’s Bay

Victoria Bay

Wilderness

Robberg 5 th

Lookout beach in Plettenberg Bay

The Dunes

The Waves at Keurboomstrand

Singing Kettle

Nature’s Valley

Eastern Cape

Cape St Francis

Dolphin beach in Jeffreys Bay

Hobie

Humewood

Kings

Middle Beach in Kenton-on-Sea

Kariega

Kelly’s beach in Port Alfred

KwaZulu Natal

Trafalgar

Marina beach outside Southbroom

Ramsgate

Southport

Umzumbe

Hibberdene

Pennington

Thompson Bay in Ballito

Blythedale

