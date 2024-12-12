Blue Flag beaches in SA: Where can you find the highest quality sand and surf?
Wessa is the organisation that grants Blue Flag accreditation while monitoring the quality of beaches throughout the year.
December vibes are peaking and the source of the energy is at the coast.
From Silverstroomstrand up the west coast to Blythedale beach in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa’s shores are dotted with multiple sandy gems.
The province with the highest concentration of Blue Flag beaches is the Western Cape with 31, while the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal can boast eight and nine, respectively.
Wessa gold standards
Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) is the oversight body that helps maintain the high standards of the nation’s beaches through their accreditation programme.
Wessa state that Blue Flag beaches promise safety overseen by lifeguards and law enforcement, while providing easily accessible information.
Whether on sand or in the water, Blue Flag beaches uphold the highest standards in cleanliness, water quality, facilities and accessibility.
Maintaining the beaches is a joint effort, and together with communities and local experts, Wessa help instill in the youth an appreciation for these coastal gifts.
“Beyond sun and surf, Blue Flag beaches offer educational activities like beach clean-ups, guided walks, and talks about marine life,” Wessa state.
“These programmes inspire visitors to engage with conservation efforts and protect coastal ecosystems,” Wessa explained.
Wessa’s interactive map gives pertinent details about the operating season of the beach, assessability for the disabled, as well as the latest date of E. coli testing and the results of said test.
Here is where to find your nearest Blue Flag beach
Western Cape
- Silverstroomstrand
- Melkbosstrand
- Clifton 4th
- Camps Bay
- Llandudno
- Fish Hoek
- Muizenberg
- Bikini beach near Gordons Bay
- Kleinmond
- Grotto beach in Hermanus
- Struisbaai near Cape Agulhas
- Witsand at the Bree river mouth
- Jongensfontein outside Stillbaai
- Stillbaai Wes
- Lappiesbaai
- Preekstoel
- Gouritzmond
- Santos in Mossel Bay
- De Bakke
- Hartenbos
- Klein Brak
- Glentana
- Herold’s Bay
- Victoria Bay
- Wilderness
- Robberg 5th
- Lookout beach in Plettenberg Bay
- The Dunes
- The Waves at Keurboomstrand
- Singing Kettle
- Nature’s Valley
Eastern Cape
- Cape St Francis
- Dolphin beach in Jeffreys Bay
- Hobie
- Humewood
- Kings
- Middle Beach in Kenton-on-Sea
- Kariega
- Kelly’s beach in Port Alfred
KwaZulu Natal
- Trafalgar
- Marina beach outside Southbroom
- Ramsgate
- Southport
- Umzumbe
- Hibberdene
- Pennington
- Thompson Bay in Ballito
- Blythedale
