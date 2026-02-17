Logan Paul’s ultra rare Pokemon card sells for record $16 million

The Pokemon card was purchased by the son of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

An extremely rare Pokémon card owned by American YouTuber Logan Paul sold on Monday for $16 492 000 (about R265 million). This smashed the record for the most expensive Pocket Monster trading card sold at auction.

The supposedly unique PSA 10-graded Pikachu Illustrator was originally bought by Paul in another record-breaking sale in 2021. At that time, it sold for $5.28 million.

This time, it was purchased by AJ Scaramucci, son of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, according to Guinness World Records. He was at the auction held by Goldin.

After the successful bid, Paul placed the card, which was attached to what Guinness said was a $75 000 diamond necklace, around Scaramucci’s neck.

Guinness World Records certified it as the most expensive Pokémon card. It was also certified as the priciest trading card overall sold at auction.

Ranging from Pikachu the mouse to Jigglypuff the balloon to the jackal-headed Lucario, there are now more than 1 000 different Pokémon characters. Additionally, new “generations” are released every few years.

While they have always been swapped and collected, the cards’ value has exploded in recent years. This is not just among fans of the game but also among investors with little or no past interest.

Factors determining value include the cards’ rarity, the character and the artist, who is indicated on the card. For example, Mew, Mewtwo, Pikachu and Charizard tend to be more valuable.

A card given the designation “PSA 10” is a virtually perfect card. It must have four perfectly sharp corners, sharp focus and full original gloss, according to industry leader PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator).

Pikachu Illustrator is very popular with collectors because it was designed by Atsuko Nishida, the original creator of Pikachu.

The card was never originally sold but was released as a prize in a 1998 illustration contest.

The year after Paul paid in a Dubai hotel room to a “mystery” seller the multimillion-dollar sum for the mint-condition Pikachu Illustrator, he hung it around his neck at a WWE wrestling event in Texas.

The card was inside a protective plastic case attached to a gold chain.

The final $16 492 000 paid on Monday for the card includes the buyer’s premium.