WATCH: First-ever Birkin bag sold for over R178 million

By Lineo Lesemane

12 July 2025

The historic sale was hosted by Sotheby’s in Paris this week.

sold Birkin picture

The original Birkin crafted for Jane Birkin in 1985. Picture: ETX/Sotheby’s©

A one-of-a-kind Hermès Birkin bag, originally designed for British actress and singer Jane Birkin, has been sold at auction for a staggering €8.5 million, approximately R178 million.

The sale sets a new world record, making it the most expensive handbag ever sold at auction. The final price includes commission and fees.

The historic sale was hosted by Sotheby’s in Paris on Thursday, 10 July, and was live-streamed worldwide.

Rare Birkin bag features initials and custom design details

Described as a “historic, handcrafted prototype,” the bag features Jane Birkin’s initials, J.B., engraved on it. Unique design elements include closed metal rings, a fixed shoulder strap, and even a built-in nail clipper.

Morgane Halimi, Sotheby’s global head of handbags and fashion, called the price a “startling demonstration of the power of a legend.”

She said it highlighted the passion of collectors for rare items with unique provenance.

“The Birkin prototype is exactly that, the starting point of an extraordinary story that gave rise to the modern icon, the Birkin bag. It is the most coveted handbag in the world,” she added.

