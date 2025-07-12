WATCH: First-ever Birkin bag sold for over R178 million

The historic sale was hosted by Sotheby’s in Paris this week.

The original Birkin crafted for Jane Birkin in 1985. Picture: ETX/Sotheby’s©

A one-of-a-kind Hermès Birkin bag, originally designed for British actress and singer Jane Birkin, has been sold at auction for a staggering €8.5 million, approximately R178 million.

The sale sets a new world record, making it the most expensive handbag ever sold at auction. The final price includes commission and fees.

The historic sale was hosted by Sotheby’s in Paris on Thursday, 10 July, and was live-streamed worldwide.

ALSO READ: SA-born artist Marlene Dumas breaks global record with over R245 million painting sale [PICS]

Rare Birkin bag features initials and custom design details

Described as a “historic, handcrafted prototype,” the bag features Jane Birkin’s initials, J.B., engraved on it. Unique design elements include closed metal rings, a fixed shoulder strap, and even a built-in nail clipper.

Morgane Halimi, Sotheby’s global head of handbags and fashion, called the price a “startling demonstration of the power of a legend.”

She said it highlighted the passion of collectors for rare items with unique provenance.

“The Birkin prototype is exactly that, the starting point of an extraordinary story that gave rise to the modern icon, the Birkin bag. It is the most coveted handbag in the world,” she added.

NOW READ: New beginnings: Rugby WAG Marise Pollard on building a new family home after moving from the UK