Offers invited for all sorts of assets

The company supplies to retailers throughout Southern Africa.

Park Village Auctions (PVA) is inviting offers for machinery, equipment and vehicular assets belonging to a furniture manufacturing company, currently in liquidation.

That’s the word from PVA director Roy Lazarus, who says: “The sale includes registered designs, work-in-progress and a polyurethane production plant, which manufactures wall units and bedroom suits supplied to retailers throughout South Africa, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia.”

Assets

The available assets are to be sold as one lot as follows: Under the banner of machinery and equipment, two Cannon Compact 40 Polyurethane mixers, one with an overhead nozzle and another with a standard nozzle, a Frigosystem Type RA 40 Chiller, a Volpato belt sander, a Masterwood R90 radial arm saw, Thermosystems eco spray booths, sanders and belt sanders.

Furthermore, a Boss panel saw, filtration and extraction systems, 18m drying tunnels, fume extractors, a curtain coater conveyor, a Felder K500s panel saw, a Gomad spindle with feeder, a Rulong overhead router, an Italpresse hydraulic press, Biesse Jade 340 edge banders, Biesse Techno FDT drill line, an Atlas Copco FD 245 Air Dryer, an Air Supreme SS30 Compressor, 206 HD Roller Conveyor (various lengths); and 20 set of moulds.

ALSO READ: Lease auction for a high-rise development in Cape Town

Specialised Biesse CNC machines comprise a Rover S FT 1836, a Rover A 1432, a Rover A-S 1332, a Rover A4.30, a Rover 20, a Rover B2.30, and a Selco WNAR6 angular saw. There is also a Dust Extraction System: “2 Cyclones 75kW fan motor 55kW fan motor all with VSD including all pipework,” according to PVA’s website.

Commercial vehicles to be sold include: v 2007 Isuzu FTR 8-ton curtain-side rigid truck, 2007 Isuzu 800 FTR rigid truck, 2018 Isuzu FSR 750 AMT curtain side body rigid truck, 2012 Isuzu FTR 850 curtain side body, 2012 MBC 10-ton drawbar curtain side trailer; and 2008 Isuzu 850 8-ton curtain-side rigid truck with link trailer.

READ MORE: No takers: Iconic lakeside mansion of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi attracts zero bids

Registered designs, office furniture, automation equipment and computers complete the assets. When and where: Viewing will be open onsite at 19 Edendale Road West, Edenvale, on the 27th of March and the 3rd of April from 9am to 3pm.

Offers must be submitted to Park Village Auctions in writing, either in person or to auctions@parkvillage.co.za no later than 2pm on Friday, the 5th of April.

For more details, offer documentation, terms and conditions, visit web reference 1497 at www.parkvillageauctions.co.za or contact Park Village Auctions on 011-789-4375.