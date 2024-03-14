Earthmoving equipment in timed online auction

Park village auctions (PVA) and Aucor have upcoming auctions on bank equipment and repossessed vehicles respectively.

Park Village Auctions (PVA) has announced that a large assortment of earthmoving equipment will be sold via a timed online auction from 18 to 26 March.

This is according to PVA’s Werner Burger, who says the auction represents an opportunity for mining and construction companies to lower their initial investment in yellow metal.

Assets to be sold include Bell articulated hauler trucks and Bell tractors, Hyundai Robex excavators, Freightliner, Renault and Scania truck tractors, Caterpillar wheeled loaders, and a closing lot of assorted parts and salvage parts.

The assets stem from commercial and industrial equipment supplier, Powers and Phuti Industrial Suppliers (PowersPNP), currently in liquidation.

“PowersPNP, as they are better known, have long served the South African mining and minerals industry, earning a favourable reputation for supplying bulk material handling, crushing, screening and open cast mining solutions,” says Burger.

“As such, bidders can expect quality used equipment. As always, we encourage participants to inspect the assets before the auction, which can be arranged by appointment.”

Lots are available for viewing (by appointment) onsite at R37 Road, Burgersfort, Riba Cross.

The auction will commence at 10am on Monday, 18 March, where bidders can park or increase bids until closing at noon on Tuesday, 26 March.

For more information, please visit web reference 1491 at www.parkvillageauctions.co.za.

Many truck tractors and yellow metal are from Bell, Caterpillar and Freightliner, among others.

Aucor upcoming auctions

Aucor auction house has an upcoming auction on bank repossessed trucks. The auction is called “Keep On Trucking Bank Repo Auction”.

The registration for these lots starts on 15 March, subsequently viewing of the lots will commence on 18 March.

Furthermore, this auction will be timed, and will go live on live.aucor.com at 10:30 am on 19 March.

If you have an interest in trucks, hurry up and get your bargain because the auction will close on 20 March at 2pm.

Additionally, Aucor has an extensive lot range that feature cranes, forklifts, dump trucks and trailers.

Some of their trucks to be sold include a 2005 Mercedes-Benz 313 Panel Van, 2014 Toyota Hilux D/C Bakkie 4×4, and a Mercedes-Benz Atego 1517 Volume Body with Tail Lift among others.

This auction will be held in Johannesburg at 76 Sterling Road, Kosmosdal, in Centurion.