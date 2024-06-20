Auctions

Home » Auctions

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

4 minute read

20 Jun 2024

10:08 am

SA furniture design in all its glory

Notable pieces include beautifully proportioned hand-crafted items of furniture.

Furniture Auction

The items selected for this sale offer a taste of design that reflects the diverse influences, materials and forms shaping creative expression in SA. Picture: Supplied

Strauss & Co’s South African Design, Past & Present – running until 26 June – is an exquisite showcase featuring a curated selection of furniture, metalware and ceramic art that bridges historical and contemporary design practices.

The items selected for this sale offer a taste of design that reflects the diverse influences, materials and forms shaping creative expression in SA.

The selection also provides tangible evidence of the innovation and diversity of artisanal excellence, deeply rooted in a knowledge of social, cultural and environmental influences.

ALSO READ: Strange manuscript of ‘The Stranger’ by Albert Camus up for auction

Notable pieces include beautifully proportioned hand-crafted items of furniture.

From the solid presence of the traditional beefwood armoire with its hammered escutcheons, to the gorgeously worn yellowwood meelkist and gate-leg table, each piece tells a story.

Gregor Jenkin’s laser-cut, blued-steel Kaapentry dining table showcases how tradition and utilitarian design can translate into objects of exceptional beauty.

The elegance and gravitas of his design imagines a narrative both old and new. This strong sense of art and design, entwined with living narratives, is evident in each piece – such as the beautifully sculpted Rooiels Botterbak and the codified initials around the handle of the Boer War Willow walking stick.

ALSO READ: Storage warehouses up for sale

Wiid Design features prominently in this sale, with a number of benches showcasing successful collaborations with artists.

The Curiosity Bench 5 with Anthony Harris from Ceramic Matters, highlights beautiful hand-drawn figurative motifs, contrasting with the Premise Bench 2, a collaboration between Wiid and Lionel Smit. Smit’s painted figures on the bench surface reflect his fascination with portraiture, figure studies and human identity.

Of particular note are two beautiful ironwood benches, each 3m long, capturing the history of the Cape.

The original centuries old 6m beams were reclaimed by the designer from the Castle of Good Hope grounds in 2015, and likely used as ballast in passing ships.

ALSO READ: Kentridge prominent on sale

In exchange for repurposing these beams into four benches, the designer presented the Castle of Good Hope with a bench honouring the life of Khoi girl Krotoa.

These Castle of Good Hope Benches are available for viewing by appointment at Wiid Design Studios.

The range of ceramics includes Hannah Massey’s evocative, quirky, almost anthropomorphic forms, along with the exquisitely balanced proportions of Thembi Nala’s flying saucer-like vessels.

The selection of ceramic art also features renowned studio potters like Esias Bosch, Tim Morris, Hyme Rabinowitz and Andrew Walford. A special treasure in the sale is the Chinese Export famille-rose Armorial dish, Qing Dynasty (1785-1791).

ALSO READ: Buying property: Seize the day or cautiously wait?

This dish, commissioned for the Cape market, was part of “the last armorial dinner-service” made during the company’s regime, ordered by Cornelis van Aerssen Beyeren, Lord of Voshol, whose coat of arms it features.

In a contemporary twist, beautifully curated collections of Lucie de Moyencourt’s ceramic shells showcase her signature shapes and colourways.

This auction coincides with the Hermanus FynArts Festival 2024 and Strauss & Co’s Spotlight art sale – Art Rooted in Nature: Evening Sale (25 June) and Art Rooted in Nature: Day Sale (timed online 7-25 June).

Read more on these topics

furniture sale

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Constitutional Court rules against Motsoaledi in ZEP matter
Local News Community Chat: What would you spend a R70m Lotto win on?
Elections Ramaphosa: Don’t be afraid of the GNU
News Gauteng winter initiation season: 138 abductions, two deaths and four arrests
Politics Ramaphosa: I will be a president for all, not just some South Africans

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES