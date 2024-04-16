Stellar line-up of wines go under the hammer

Top vintages such as 1959, 1961, 1982 and 1989 are in terrific condition.

Strauss & Co hosted its Bordeaux Timed Online Auction, featuring an exquisite selection of highly sought-after Bordeaux and Bordeaux-style South African wines.

The auction closed on Monday.

The auction comprised 155 lots, including the biggest names from Bordeaux and South Africa. The premium red grape varieties of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc have a long track-record in Bordeaux, producing wines of power, finesse, and longevity.

Top vintages from Bordeaux, such as 1959, 1961, 1982 and 1989 are often in terrific condition today.

One of the most exciting aspects of the auction was the inclusion of legendary wines that have received 100 points from esteemed critics.

Among the prestigious offerings were: Robert Parker The Wine Advocate; Angélus, Saint-Émilion 2005; Ausone, Saint-Émilion 2000; Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan 2009; Latour, Pauillac 2009; Decanter; Lafite, Rothschild Pauillac 1982; and Margaux, Margaux 2000.

Rare wines up for auction

Furthermore, the auction featured extremely rare Pomerol wines from Le Pin and Petrus, as well as Cheval Blanc and Ausone from St Emilion, all within their prime drinking window.

The fruit and tannins are still vibrant, but there is further depth, complexity and deliciousness from age. To round off the magical Bordeaux line-up are seven lots from Château d’Yquem, often regarded as the greatest sweet wine in the world.

This Sauternes First Growth of Bordeaux has consistently produced noble quality for more than four centuries.

The South African Bordeaux blend list was equally impressive, featuring 19 lots from Kanonkop, including an 18l Kanonkop Paul Sauer 1995. Other notable South African wines included Meerlust’s very rare 1984 Rubicon, along with offerings from Glenelly, De Toren, Le Riche, Vilafonté, Vergelegen, Keet, Delaire, and more.

The auction also highlighted many top wines from the 2015 vintage, widely regarded as the greatest modern-day South African vintage.

Strauss & Co wine specialist Roland Peens expressed his enthusiasm for the auction.

“Offering incredible value and fine drinking is Lot 34 – the Glenelly Estate Reserve 2012 in Magnum. A superb vintage from a wine that flies under the radar. It will be brilliant over the next decade.”

“And two 2015s, (one of the best vintages ever!) made by the same winemaker – Miles Mossop – offering good value compared to other Stellenbosch 2015’s. Drink or hold for a decade or two.”

Lot 79: Miles Mossop Max 2015. v Lot 103: Tokara Director’s Reserve Red 2015. “This is our largest and most impressive Bordeaux catalogue ever,” added wine specialist Higgo Jacobs.

“Of particular interest is a three-bottle lot of each of the 2003 and 1999 vintages of the increasingly rare Cordoba Crescendo, as well as a CWG bottling from this producer, also from the 1999 vintage.

“International highlights are too many to list, but a notable rarity is from this tiny vineyard in Pomerol, a wine not often seen on auction, and a vintage that offers favourable access to this unicorn wine.”

As part of the auction, Strauss & Co offered an amazing Charity Lot – a Jeroboam of Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 1979.

The auction house said all proceeds from this lot will be donated to Sp(i)eel, a collective of arts therapists and community arts practitioners dedicated to creating wider access to arts-based psychological and psycho-social practices for communities living with trauma.

The funds raised will support uplifting projects in the winelands through inspirational therapy.