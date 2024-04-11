Parys Vaal DeGrace homes on the block

Two four-bedroom homes tick all boxes for stately, idyllic living near Vaal River.

IDYLLIC LIVING. Only one hour outside Johannesburg, the homes will have bidders clamouring at PVA’s onsite Vaal de Grace auction this month. Picture: Supplied

Park Village Auctions (PVA) will auction two spacious four-bedroom family homes in the luxurious Vaal de Grace Golf Estate in Parys, Free State.

That’s the word from PVA director Clive Lazarus who says the island estate surrounded by the Vaal River offers an “enviable lifestyle”.

“The tranquillity of island living with lush greenery, exquisite property, and access to the country’s first Nick Price Signature Golf Course are already attractive factors to any discerning buyer.

“Adding to its allure is that the estate is only an hour outside of Johannesburg,” says Lazarus, who anticipates that bidders will clamour at the onsite auction on Tuesday, 16 April.

Proceedings begin at noon at number 104 Soetdoring Cresent, a four-bedroom residential home with a double garage and a swimming pool measuring 849m2.

The sale of number 107 Soetdoring Cresent follows immediately. This family home also boasts four bedrooms, a double garage and a swimming pool, but measures 918m2.

Viewing will be held by appointment on Sunday, 14 April from 2pm to 4pm.

“Be it to grow your property portfolio or provide your family with stately, idyllic living, Vaal de Grace Golf Estate ticks all the boxes of a worthwhile investment,” says Lazarus.

For more information, please visit www.parkvillageauctions.co.za on web reference 1349.

Lagerfeld’s home goes for R202m

The futuristic Paris apartment of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld sold for €10 million (about R202 millon) at auction on Tuesday, its notary said.

The final price (which was €11.1 million with notary fees) was roughly double the guide price, set at €5.3 million.

No details were given of the buyer. Located in a 17th century building on Quai Voltaire, the three-room home has a view overlooking the Seine river and the Louvre Museum.

The apartment of 260m2 has a 50-square-metre dressing room and was completely redone by Lagerfeld “in a futuristic style with a concrete floor and sections of sandblasted glass,” according to the notary.

German-born Lagerfeld, whose spectacular creations and shows for Chanel, Fendi and his own brand had a profound impact on the fashion world, lived there for some 10 years until his death in February 2019.

His office and library are now open to the public as a bookshop and event space in the Latin Quarter of Paris. A series about his life, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, is due for release on Disney+ in June, starring Daniel Bruhl.

Bruhl told AFP recently that he tried to emulate Lagerfeld’s extreme aesthete tastes.

“I tried my best… but the furniture, the posters, the photographs, the paintings, the books… to be such a perfectionist in aesthetics is something I absolutely share but obviously I’m useless in comparison,” he said.