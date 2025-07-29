Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Brilliant racing at Glorious Goodwood

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

29 July 2025

06:46 am

Aiden O’Brien saddles top stayer Illinois on opening day.

Goodwood horse racing

There will be plenty of thrilling action at Goodwood Racecourse this week. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Goodwood in England – regarded as the most scenically beautiful racecourse in the world – hosts its famous Glorious Goodwood festival this week: over five days with three Group 1 contests.

One of the headliners is the Goodwood Cup, which tops Tuesday’s opening card and has attracted a small but elite field of eight stayers.

The world’s top trainer Aidan O’Brien won the Cup last year with the popular Kyprios and tries to strike again with Illinois (2.37) and Scandinavia (3.40) – who head the market from French Master (6.00).

A competitive Chesterfield Cup opens proceedings and Castle Cove (4.33) and Defiance (4.50) are expected to fight it out. Team Valor International’s colours, well known in South Africa, will be carried by Take Heart (12.00).

Wednesday contains a showstopper in the form of the Sussex Stakes, which sees the best of the current Classic generation clash with the older stars.

Six Group 1 winners are expected to line up, with Royal Ascot and Irish Guineas winner – and huge fan favourite – Field Of Gold (odds on), trained by John and Thady Gosden, heading the three-year-old contingent.

Rosallion (4.50), who was odds-on for the race last year before being ruled out at the 11th hour, could prove the big grey’s toughest challenge yet.

Ballydoyle will be represented by Classic winner Henri Matisse (6.00), while Docklands (22.00) adds yet more depth to the field after his Queen Anne triumph last month.

Glorious Goodwood is one of the most stylish race meetings in the world, with Panama hats, linen suits and summery frocks the unofficial fashion look. The racecourse is laid out in a curious loop along a ridge overlooking the beautiful Sussex downs. All of this makes for pleasurable TV viewing as one punts away.

Read more on these topics

horse racing news

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Has government been blue-ticking State Capture report recommendations? Ramaphosa answers
Politics Emma Powell resignation: Here’s who will replace her as DA international relations spokesperson
Politics ‘I don’t see white people here’: Malatji laments lack of diversity in the ANCYL
News FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer
News Bus brawl causes 6-car pileup, closes major Joburg highway

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp