Bulls face tough task in URC final against Leinster

This is the Bulls' third appearance in four seasons in the final of the competition.

Canan Moodie will be a key man for the Bulls in the URC final against Leinster. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Another bumper weekend of sport lies in wait for sports fans, with local eyes fixed on the United Rugby Championship final involving the Bulls, the World Test Championship final involving the Proteas and the Fifa Club World Cup taking place in the USA.

Here are three of our picks for the weekend.

Rugby

Leinster v Bulls

The Irish giants, Leinster, are the hot favourites to win the United Rugby Championship trophy on Saturday having again topped the points table after the regular season and considering all the Irish internationals in their team. They are playing in their first final since the competition changed in the 2021/22 season and are desperate to win a trophy of significance.

This is the Bulls’ third final in the four seasons since the establishment of the URC, but they have yet to go all the way, losing to the Stormers and Glasgow in their two previous final appearances.

They finished the regular season in second place and like Leinster also have a number of internationals in their ranks. The big question is, can they topple Leinster in Dublin?

Prediction: Leinster by 15

Al Ahly v Inter Miami

The revamped 32-team Fifa Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday night in the USA with Egyptian giants Al Ahly going up against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Ahly are coached by Spaniard Jose Riveiro, who recently joined after leaving Orlando Pirates towards the end of last season.

Inter have been in good goalscoring form in the MLS, with Luis Suarez and Messi both a huge part of that.

The home side will be favourites, but Ahly have plenty of tournament pedigree and Riveiro’s qualities as a coach could help them snatch a draw in this Group A opener.

Prediction: Ahly 1 Inter Miami 1

Paris St Germain v Atletico Madrid

European champions PSG take on Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl in LA on Sunday in an intriguing opening match in Group B of the Club World Cup.

Luis Enrique’s PSG should still be high on adrenaline after their first ever Champions League win, but Atletico are a notoriously hard side to beat under Diego Simeone.

When the two sides met in Paris in November in the Champions League group stages it was Atletico who won 2-1. PSG got better and better as their European campaign wore on, however, and should edge this one.

Prediction: PSG 2 Atletico Madrid 1