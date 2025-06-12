Mamelodi Sundowns set for tough CWC group stage.

Despite their pedigree, Dortmund will be without several key players. Nico Schlotterbeck, captain Emre Can, and Salih Özcan.

The FIFA Club World Cup will get underway on Sunday when Egyptian club Al-Ahly face off against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Mamelodi Sundowns, one of four African representatives alongside Wydad Casablanca, Espérance and Ahly, will begin their campaign next Wednesday against the little-known South Korean side Ulsan HD.

The Brazilians have been drawn in Group F with Ulsan, Borussia Dortmund, and Fluminense. The top two teams in each group will advance to the last 16 of the expanded tournament.

The Citizens’ football reporter Katlego Modiba analyses Masandawana’s group opponents and their prospects of progressing to the knockout phase.

Ulsan HD

While many South African fans may not be familiar with Ulsan HD, the Republic of Korea outfit will be hoping to spring a few surprises. They are a dominant force in their domestic league, having claimed the K League 1 title on three consecutive seasons since 2022.

Ulsan are also two-time AFC Champions League winners, having triumphed in 2012 and 2020. Their consistent performances in the AFC Champions League from 2021 to 2024 booked their place at world spectacle.

They will be counting on the experience of head coach Kim Pangon, who has previously led both Hong Kong and Malaysia at international level.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are one of 12 European teams competing at this year’s tournament. They qualified as the third-best ranked eligible team under FIFA’s four-year club ranking system. The German club finished as runners-up in the 2023–24 UEFA Champions League campain.

They are bolstered by the arrival of Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. Despite their pedigree, Dortmund will be without several key players like Nico Schlotterbeck, captain Emre Can, and Salih Özcan.

Fluminense FC

While Dortmund may be the most high-profile side in Group F, Fluminense bring their own star power in the form of Thiago Silva. The veteran defender has enjoyed a decorated European career with AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea.

In preparation for the tournament, Fluminense secured a 6–2 victory over US second-tier side Charleston Battery in a training match at the University of South Carolina this past Wednesday.

The Brazilian club made their Club World Cup debut in 2023, finishing as runners-up to Manchester City. They earned their place in this year’s expanded tournament by being crowned 2023 Copa Libertadores champions.