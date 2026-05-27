Bulls to make Munster clash ‘special’ for fans, departing players

The Bulls want to give former captain Ruan Nortjé a memorable 150th cap for the union.

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee says his side are feeling “a lot of positive emotions” ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final against Munster at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 1pm).

The hosts aim to make the play-off special for their fans, who supported them through a turbulent season, and for departing players, including former captain Ruan Nortjé who will be playing his 150th game for the union.

It could be their final game at Loftus this season, as Glasgow Warriors host Connacht in the opposite quarter-final. Should Glasgow win, as expected, they will host the Bulls in a semi-final.

Bulls feel motivated

The Bulls are favourites to win the home URC play-off, as they are on a six-game URC winning streak and beat the Irish side 34-31 at the same venue in March.

Coetzee said three finals in four years had given them ample experience in pressure matches, while World Cup-winning Springboks who were signed in the last season or two could give them an edge this time.

Munster, meanwhile, were battling financial and organisational challenges off the field and were set to be without Ireland stars Jack Crowley and Tadhg Beirne.

Coetzee said the Bulls, who suffered a seven-match losing streak early in the season and required a coaching shake-up, had learned much from adversity. Now in form, they wanted to give their fans something to celebrate.

“We just want to make it special, not just for the fans and support base who have been there for us throughout the season, but for the guys who are leaving the union, for what they have contributed,” the captain said.

“Take Ruan, for example, playing his 150th game. There are a lot of positive emotions going into this game and the boys want to pull together.”

‘We want to make it special for him’

Coetzee said Springbok lock Nortjé had done the Bulls proud since coming through the union’s youth system almost a decade ago.

“Ruan is a born and bred Pretoria man. He really did the badge justice over the years. I’ve been fortunate enough to be his roommate these past couple of years.

“I am proud of how he’s grown as a person and his talent that he took to the next level. With the Boks as well, the maturity he brings to the squad and his leadership are incredible. The players respect him a lot. We want to make it special for him this weekend.”

Other departing players are Kurt-Lee Arendse (Japan), David Kriel (France) and Wilco Louw (Stormers).

The Bulls have, however, replenished their stocks with several notable signings, including Curwin Bosch, Dylan Maart, Thaakir Abrahams, Hanro Liebenberg, Luan Giliomee, Hakeem Kunene, Mawande Ndanda and Sango Xamlashe.