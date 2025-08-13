Can Spurs shock PSG in Uefa Super Cup?

Tottenham's longer odds may be worth a punt.

Tottenham Hotspur’s difficult last season ended on a positive, as they beat Manchester United to lift the Uefa Europa League and qualify for the new campaign’s Uefa Champions League.

Another reward for Spurs is that they get to take on last season’s Champions League winner Paris St Germain on Wednesday evening in the Uefa Super Cup.

Spurs have had a difficult off-season, losing creative star James Maddison to a long-term injury and seeing club legend Son Heung-Min depart for Los Angeles FC in the USA.

Winger Mohammed Kudus has been brought in from West Ham, while Joao Palhinha looks an astute signing in defensive midfield.

But the general feeling is that Thomas Frank’s side are still a little short heading into a busy season.

PSG had a fantastic 2024/25 campaign under Luis Enrique, winning the Champions League for the first time, absolutely thumping Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

The French champions crashed slightly back down to earth when they lost 3-0 to Chelsea in the Fifa Club World Cup final. But they will still head into Wednesday’s game at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udinese, Italy as clear favourites.

The main talking point of PSG’s very short pre-season has been a fallout with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who looks set to leave, and who has been left out of PSG’s squad for the clash with Tottenham.

PSG have signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille, and he looks set to be their number one ‘keeper for the season.

Spurs coach Frank has had his own problems, leaving Yves Bissouma out of his squad after the midfielder was repeatedly late for training.

Betway’s odds for the game reflect PSG’s favourites tag, with the French side at 1.43 to Tottenham’s 6.40 and a draw at 5.20.

Anything can happen in a one-off match, however, as Crystal Palace showed last weekend when they took down Liverpool to lift the FA Community Shield.

Chelsea exposed a frailty in PSG at left back when they took them down in the Club World Cup final. And Tottenham’s Frank may well copy from Enzo Maresca’s playbook.

With far better bang for your buck, Spurs may just be worth a punt.