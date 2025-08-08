Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Can Chiefs beat Stellies again and get their season off to a flyer?

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

8 August 2025

02:37 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Are Sekhukhune and Chippa United worth an outside pick?

Mfundo Vilakazi - Kaizer Chiefs

Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs starts to celebrate after scoring against Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals in February. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Betway Premiership kicks off this weekend with a full set of enthralling fixtures to feast on for fans of the beautiful game in South Africa. 

Probably the most exciting of all is Sunday’s meeting between Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium. 

A sell-out crowd is expected in the Mother City to watch Amakhosi start their season against Steve Barker’s Stellies. 

Stellenbosch did lose three times to Chiefs last season – twice in the Betway Premiership and once in the Nedbank Cup. It was Stellies, however, who finished the season six places above Chiefs in the Premiership table, ending up in third for a second successive campaign. 

The odds for Sunday’s game do slightly favour the Winelands side, with Stellies priced at 2.16 to Chiefs’ 3.40 and a draw at 3.20. 

The pressure will certainly be on Chiefs, with Nabi’s side finishing a disappointing ninth in the table last season, and missing out on a place in the MTN8 for the second year in a row. 

Chiefs did win the Nedbank Cup, beating Stellenbosch in the quarterfinals, but could do with getting their new league campaign off to a flying start. 

On Saturday, Abelsam Ouaddou takes charge of his first Premiership game as Orlando Pirates head coach. The Buccaneers are at home to Erik Tinkler’s Sekhukhune, who beat Pirates 1-0 in this fixture last season. 

Pirates, however, are heavy favourites to win this time, priced at 1.49 to Sekhukhune’s 6.80, with a draw at 4.00. 

Both Pirates and Sekhukhune won their opening matches of the season last weekend as they reached the MTN8 semifinals. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Tinkler, meanwhile, will no doubt relish the chance to test himself again against a side he took to the Caf Confederation Cup final in 2015. 

Early in the season, this could be the time to take on Pirates, and at 6.80, a bet on an away win will certainly get you more bang for your buck if it comes through. 

If you are looking for an outsider, meanwhile, you can also get 10.00 on Chippa winning at home to reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. 

As the odds reflect, this is highly unlikely to happen, but early season could just be the time to pick an upset. 

Please note that these Betway odds were correct at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Read more on these topics

betting Betway Premiership Chippa United F.C. Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Sekhukhune United F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Woman becomes a millionaire after being arrested while asking for water
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: When will the ground fall beneath us?
News GBV: Are we losing this war?
Opinion The ANC’s fall from grace and the danger in its decline
Politics ANC moves to undercut DA influence in GNU

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp