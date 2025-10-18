The Proteas women's team are performing brilliantly at the World Cup.

Cricket fans have plenty to keep them entertained this Saturday and Sunday, with matches taking place all over the globe.

Local interest is in the women’s World Cup happening in India and Sri Lanka and where the Proteas of Laura Wolvaardt are performing brilliantly after losing their opening game to England.

They’ve now gone four games in a row without defeat and looking good to make the semi-finals. Their last win was against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

They only play next on Tuesday against Pakistan, but there are other matches to keep punters interested.

New Zealand face the very Pakistan on Saturday and are big favourites to win at 1.35 while Pakistan are 3.35.

On the Sunday it’s the big one between India and England, two of the favourites in the tournament. India are 1.65 for the win and England 2.30.

On Monday, Sri Lanka (1.40) host Bangladesh (2.95).

The second Test between the Proteas men’s team and Pakistan in Rawalpindi also starts Monday, a day before the women’s teams meet at the World Cup, with the market yet to open.

There are a number of other cricket matches for punters to keep an eye on, so check out the Betway site for everything you need in this regard.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.