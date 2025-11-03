Female jockey Jamie Melham rides Melbourne Cup favourite Half Yours

Rain suits Presage Nocturne and Buckaroo.

Wet weather at Flemington racecourse looks likely to have a big impact on Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup – flipping the script on the chances of some of the fancied runners in the 24-strong field.

Australia’s biggest horse race carries a A$10-million purse for the first time when it jumps at 6am South African time on Tuesday (3pm in Melbourne).

The likely favourite is Half Yours (6.00 with Betway on Monday morning), winner of the recent Caulfield Cup, a traditional pointer to the race that stops a nation.

Half Yours drew barrier 8, which pundits reckon is ideal for the 3200m trip. His trainers, father-and-son team Tony and Calvin McEvoy, say heavy going will also suit their charge.

“Things are working out really well for our horse and it’s so exciting to have a horse that’s got current form,” Calvin McEvoy said.

“He’s in with the right weight (53kg), the right jockey, and now it’s looking like we’re going to get the right conditions as well.”

That jockey is Jamie Melham, who became the first female rider to win the Caulfield. Melham has placed twice in the Melbourne Cup and is out to emulate Michelle Payne on the 10th anniversary of the latter’s famous win on 100-1 shot Prince Of Penzace.

Melham and husband Ben Melham, who is on Ciaron Maher-trained Smokin’ Romans (67.00), will become the first married couple to ride against each other the Cup.

Trainer Chris Waller, who won the 2021 Cup with Verry Elleegant, saddles five runners in his bid for a second triumph – Valiant King (6.50 second favourite), Buckaroo (8.00), River Of Stars (15.00), More Felons (41.00) and Land Legend (67.00).

Among the multitude if tipsters in Australia, Half Yours, Valiant King, Buckaroo, French hope and mud lark Presage Nocturne (7.00) and Absurde (15.00) are popular picks for the win.

Aforementioned Michelle Payne tips Absurde to beat Half Yours and Flatten The Curve (23.00). Idol Horse tipster Andrew Hawkins picks Presage Nocturne from Valiant King and River Of Stars, while news.com.au’s also opts for Presage Nocturne, with Buckaroo in second.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.