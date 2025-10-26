Five EPL games to keep fans entertained on Sunday

There are five exciting games to look forward to in the English Premier League this Sunday, including the match between Everton and Spurs.

An action-packed Sunday awaits football fans with five big games taking place in the English Premiership.

And with Liverpool again coming unstuck, going down to Brentford on Saturday, punters will be excited about a few long odds on Sunday.

It was Liverpool’s fourth straight defeat in the league, going down 3-2.

On Sunday there is an opportunity for fans to recoup losses or build on Saturday’s wins.

Bournemouth (1.85), who’re fifth in the standings, are big favourites at home against Nottingham Forest (4.40), while Arsenal (1.41) are backed to win against Crystal Palace at home, who’re 8.20 to pull off an away win.

While Arsenal sit top of the table, Palace are ninth.

Aston Villa (4.60) at home are not bad value against Manchester City (1.75) though it would take a brave man to bet against City right now. They’ve won their last three games and are third in the standings. Villa are down in 12th but haven’t lost in a while.

Wolves (1.99) are favourites at home against Burnley (4.20) while there is not much to choose between Everton (2.46) and Spurs (3.00) in their match at Goodison Park. Everton are 14th having lost two of their last four games, while Spurs are seventh.

