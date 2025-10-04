Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Four English Premiership matches to bet on this Saturday

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

4 October 2025

11:18 am

There are four big English Premier League matches taking place on Saturday, with Chelsea against Liverpool the highlight.

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim of Manchester United. Picture: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

It’s an action-packed Saturday in the English Premiership with four mouth-watering matches for punters to get involved in.

The action starts early with the lunchtime kickoff between Leeds and Tottenham with the hosts at 2.85 for the win, while Spurs are at 2.55, a suggestion this match could go either way. A draw is at 3.50.

Spurs are currently fifth on the points table and Leeds 12th.

Later in the day, Manchester United host Sunderland desperate for a win, with coach Rubin Amorim’s job possibly on the line. United are at 1.53, the big favourites at home, while Sunderland are at 6.20, and a draw is at 4.70.

Arsenal and West Ham also meet on Saturday with the Gunners the heavy favourites at home and why not, they’re third and West Ham are 19th.

Arsenal are at 1.22 for the win and the Hammers at 14.00. A draw is 7.00.

In the final match of the day, Chelsea and Liverpool meet at Stamford Bridge with the hosts at 3.05 for the win, Liverpool are 2.25, and a draw 3.90.

Liverpool lead the way in the standings with five wins from six so far, while Chelsea are eighth, with two wins, two losses and two draws.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Premier League (EPL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Manamela confirms appointment of new Seta authorities
Opinion EFF: The big bad wolf that turned sheep?
News Why did Nathi Mthethwa initially book the Paris hotel for two days?
Courts Dead or alive? Home Affairs official convicted for deciding fates of South Africans
News HIV prevention breakthrough reaches 120 countries

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp