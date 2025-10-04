Four English Premiership matches to bet on this Saturday

There are four big English Premier League matches taking place on Saturday, with Chelsea against Liverpool the highlight.

It’s an action-packed Saturday in the English Premiership with four mouth-watering matches for punters to get involved in.

The action starts early with the lunchtime kickoff between Leeds and Tottenham with the hosts at 2.85 for the win, while Spurs are at 2.55, a suggestion this match could go either way. A draw is at 3.50.

Spurs are currently fifth on the points table and Leeds 12th.

Later in the day, Manchester United host Sunderland desperate for a win, with coach Rubin Amorim’s job possibly on the line. United are at 1.53, the big favourites at home, while Sunderland are at 6.20, and a draw is at 4.70.

Arsenal and West Ham also meet on Saturday with the Gunners the heavy favourites at home and why not, they’re third and West Ham are 19th.

Arsenal are at 1.22 for the win and the Hammers at 14.00. A draw is 7.00.

In the final match of the day, Chelsea and Liverpool meet at Stamford Bridge with the hosts at 3.05 for the win, Liverpool are 2.25, and a draw 3.90.

Liverpool lead the way in the standings with five wins from six so far, while Chelsea are eighth, with two wins, two losses and two draws.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.