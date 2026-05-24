Guardiola goodbye spoiled by Man City loss to Aston Villa

Guardiola made his entrance to a rousing reception alongside a giant banner bearing his face and the message "Game changer. History maker. City forever."

Pep Guardiola bid an emotional farewell to Manchester City as a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday brought down the curtain on a glittering decade under the Catalan.

The 55-year-old announced Friday that he is set to depart after winning 20 trophies in 10 seasons that made City the dominant force of English football.

Guardiola made his entrance to a rousing reception alongside a giant banner bearing his face and the message “Game changer. History maker. City forever.”

Catalan flags were unfurled behind one goal, while at the other end the newly named and expanded Pep Guardiola Stand was in operation for the first time.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss won six Premier League titles and City’s only Champions League among his haul of 17 major pieces of silverware.

Bernardo Silva and John Stones were part of the squads that won all of those trophies and were also given a fitting send-off in their final game for the club after a combined 19 seasons of service.

Silva was in tears even before kick-off as he led City out as captain for the day.

But there was little on the line for both sides on the field.

City fell short in their quest to chase down Arsenal at the top of the table as a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday saw the Gunners crowned champions.

Villa were still in celebratory mood after winning their first trophy for 30 years on Wednesday by claiming the Europa League.

But victory for Unai Emery’s men did ensure they finished in fourth ahead of Liverpool.

Guardiola made nine changes from the side that started at Bournemouth with Erling Haaland among those to not even make the bench.

Antoine Semenyo was one of the few City regulars to start and he put the home side in front with a clever finish from a corner.

Decked in a resplendent white t-shirt and khaki trousers for the uncharacteristically searing temperates in England’s north-west, Guardiola remained an animated figure on the touchline despite the dead rubber nature of the contest.

However, he suffered a rare home defeat after Ollie Watkins struck twice in the second half to further justify his inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

Watkins pounced on a poor header by England team-mate Stones to prod home from a corner.

Both sides then stopped to make a guard of honour for Silva as he was substituted, prompting more tears from the Portugal international and Guardiola.

Villa took advantage as City struggled to compose themselves moments later, Watkins surging clear and producing a classy finish for his 21st goal of the season.

The testimonial nature of the afternoon continued as play was stopped once more for Stones to this time receive a guard of honour and appreciation from the City support.

City thought they had salvaged at least a point when Phil Foden crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

But a controversial VAR review deemed Foden was offside despite inconclusive evidence.