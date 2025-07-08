Gavin Lerena to strike back at Kenilworth

Craig Zackey and Richard Fourie are also in action.

Jockey championship leader Gavin Lerena had a quiet Hollywoodbets Durban July day by his high standards but looks set to bounce back with a vengeance at Kenilworth in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Lerena rode a single winner at Turffontein on Sunday, bringing his 2024/25 season tally to 246 – five ahead of triumphant July winner Craig Zackey and six ahead of reigning champ Richard Fourie, who came so agonisingly close in the big event in Durban.

Both Zackey and Fourie are in action at Kenilworth, but it’s Lerena who appears to hold the best hand – including five ante-post favourites on the eight-race card.

The popular Joburg rider starts his book in Race 1 aboard the Vaughan Marshall-trained Day In Day Out, who is quoted at R5.50 a Win by Betway – third favouritism.

In Race 3, he partners Marshall’s talented Time Fo Orchids – at R6.00 the Win.

The hot run for Lerena could begin in the fourth race with Red State (2.70), who will be saddled by veteran conditioner Ricky Maingard.

In the fifth, his mount is Firing On All Cylinders (R3.50) for Harold Crawford and Michelle Rix. Then it’s on to Oni San (R5.50) for Marshall in a very open-looking sixth.

Paul Reeves will be giving Galloping Gav a leg up on Lovers Lane (R3.50) in the seventh and the rider completes his Cape Town sojourn on Peace Of Mind (R4.33) for Crawford and Rix in the lucky last.

Fourie takes just three rides – in Races 1, 2 and 3 – and might have a fishing outing planned for later in the afternoon.

Zackey rides seven on the card, with apparently his best chance coming in Race 3 with Dean Street from the Lucinda Woodruff yard.