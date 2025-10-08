Ghana close in on World Cup spot

Ghana are odds on to beat the CAR.

Ghana could seal their place at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals with a win over the Central African Republic (CAR) in Morocco on Wednesday.

The Black Stars are currently three points clear of Madagascar at the top of Group I. They will qualify for next year’s tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico if they win against CAR and if Madagascar fail to win away to the Comoros.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has a chance to qualify the team for a second consecutive World Cup finals after also taking them to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Addo left his position at the end of that World Cup, as Ghana failed to get out of the group stages. He returned, however, to the helm in March 2024.

When Addo came in, Ghana had just three points from two Group I qualifiers, having suffered a shock defeat away to the Comoros the previous November.

In June, however, Addo led the Black Stars to a huge 2-1 qualifying win in Mali and then beat CAR 4-3 at home a few days later.

While Ghana did drop points last month in a 1-1 draw against Chad, they also completed a home-and-away double over Mali a few days later.

Even if Madagascar also win on Wednesday, meanwhile, Ghana’s superior goal difference should give them an advantage heading into their final qualifier at home to the Comoros on Sunday.

Ghana currently have a goal difference of +11 to Madagascar’s +7. With stars like Tottenham winger Mohamed Kudus and Bournemouth’s in-form attacker Antoine Semenyou, Ghana should have far too much quality for CAR, who are also having to play this ‘home’ game away from their home country.

CAR are currently in fifth place in Group I with just five points from eight matches.

According to Betway’s latest odds, CAR are clear outsiders to win in Meknes, at 16.00. Ghana are priced at 1.16 with a draw at 6.60,

