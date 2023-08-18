Horse racing best bets, Friday 18 August 2023

FAIRVIEW TURF

Jockey Muzi Yeni is riding at the top of his game so we are going to go with him for both bets at Fairview today.

BEEST BET

RACE 2 NO 9 SINGLE FILE – WIN

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 11 DAWN OF A NEW ERA – EACHWAY

Both runners are trained by Kelly Mitchley who has been in excellent form recently.