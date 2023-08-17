Horse Racing Bets

Horse racing best bets, Thursday 17 August 2023

best bets

VAAL CLASSIC

BEST BET

RACE 1 NO 1 TAMIL TIGRESS – WIN
This filly’s last two races were in strongly contested feature races in KZN where she did not disgrace herself. Back in a Maiden Plate Paul Matchett’s charge looks very hard to beat.

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 3 DUNGEONS – EACHWAY
Roy Magner’s runner has been tried over 2000m and 1700m and appeared to find the trip too far. What those runs have done is bring down this gelding’s merit rating. This time he is racing over 1450m, is well drawn at No 4, has in-form Muzi Yeni in the irons and looks quite an appetising bet at current odds of 8-1.

