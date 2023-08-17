Horse racing best bets, Thursday 17 August 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

VAAL CLASSIC

BEST BET

RACE 1 NO 1 TAMIL TIGRESS – WIN

This filly’s last two races were in strongly contested feature races in KZN where she did not disgrace herself. Back in a Maiden Plate Paul Matchett’s charge looks very hard to beat.

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 3 DUNGEONS – EACHWAY

Roy Magner’s runner has been tried over 2000m and 1700m and appeared to find the trip too far. What those runs have done is bring down this gelding’s merit rating. This time he is racing over 1450m, is well drawn at No 4, has in-form Muzi Yeni in the irons and looks quite an appetising bet at current odds of 8-1.