Horse racing best bets, Sunday 12 March 2023

4Racing

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

GREYVILLE TURF 12 March 2023

BEST BET

RACE 2 NO 3 GOLDEN PEACE – WIN

This Gold Standard gelding had his first race at Kenilworth and it was a promising run over a distance too short on breeding. The horse who won that race went on to run a 0.70-length fourth in a Non-Black Type feature, franking the maiden form.

Golden Peace is back in KZN, is going over 1400m this time and is well drawn at No 3.

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 5 ONE TOO MANY – EACHWAY

Overall it’s tricky racing at Greyville today but this four-year-old gelding has been quite consistent. He goes particularly well for jockey Kabelo Matsunyane who has a record of two wins and two places in his four rides.

At 10-1 he looks decent value in this race.