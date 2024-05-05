48 hours in pictures, 5 May 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
Supporters at the Global Cannabis March on May 04, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual event informs and empowers advocacy for cannabis awareness and reform in various regions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A bird flies as Pope Francis leads Sunday’s Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 05 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Joel Wicki (UP) and Marco Naegeli (DOWN) in action in 1st gear at the 104th Zug Cantonal Wrestling Festival in Cham municipality, Switzerland, 05 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER
Jeanni Metzler of South Africa competes in the bike segment of the 2024 Intermountain Health IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship on May 04, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
People look Helicopters at the South African Air Force (SAAF) Museum Annual Airshow on May 04, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Day military parade general rehearsal on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 05 May 2024. Russia is preparing to mark the 79th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War II (WWII). The military parade will take place in Moscow’s Red Square on 09 May. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A member of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party shows the recently launched party energy drink, during what they call “a national prayer vigil and cleansing ceremony” for former South African President and party leader, Jacob Zuma, outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshippers light candles as they gather around the Deir Al-Sultan Church during the ‘Holy Fire’ ceremony next to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, 04 May 2024. Eastern Orthodox Christians believe that the ‘Holy Fire’ emanates from within the Tomb of Christ inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on the Holy Saturday. Orthodox Christians worldwide will celebrate Easter on 05 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Gary Player of South Africa gives an interivew on the 10th hole as he participates in the Folds of Honor Greats of Golf held in conjunction with the first round of the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 4, 2024 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Premier candidate for the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa and opposition leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) party Chris Pappas (C) poses for a photo with a supporter during the Democratic Alliance (DA) voter engagement walkabout at the Chatsworth Centre in Durban on May 04, 2024 ahead of the 2024 South African general election. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Runners cross the Charles Bridge during the Prague International Marathon in Prague, Czech Republic, 05 May 2024. About 8.000 runners took part in the race. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A person participates in a World Marijuana March, in Medellin, Colombia, 04 May 2024. Hundreds of people gathered in Medellín in favor of the self-cultivation and use of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes. Picture: EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.
Supporters of Chadian Prime Minister and candidate for the presidential elections Succes Masra, drive past his residence in N’Djamena, Chad, 04 May 2024. Masra, a former opposition candidate, is running against incumbent President Mahamat Idriss Deby, a four-star general serving as the transitional President of Chad and son of late President of Chad Idriss Deby. Over eight million citizens in Chad, a landlocked and arid country of 18 million people in Central Africa, are eligible to cast their votes for the presidential elections on 06 May 2024, according the national agency in charge of elections. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
A demonstrator waving ‘Abolish the Monarchy’ flag protests during an anti monarchy ‘Republic’ rally at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 05 May 2024. Anti monarchy group ‘Republic’ gathered ahead of King Charles’ Coronation Day first anniversary that falls on 06 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
