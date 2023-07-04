Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 4 July 2023

By 4Racing

Turffontein Inside

BEST BET

RACE 4: NO 10 SILVER HUNT – WIN

This Mike de Kock-trained runner made good improvement in her second start and now looks well placed for the win. The additional distance is likely to suit her and she has Durban July winning jockey Kabelo Matsunyane in the irons.

VALUE BET

RACE 2: NO 4 GOTTCHA BUZZ

Paul Matchett’s runner has drawn widest but showed good pace on debut and could make further improvement over the longer distance.