Magnificent racehorses outshine puffed-up politicos

By Mike Moon

They wanted to be seen and heard. Then the lights went out and suddenly there was no sight or sound of a politician.

Sports fans watching the 2023 Durban July race meeting on TV had to endure obsequious presenters telling the politicos what an “honour” it was to have them swanning about Greyville racecourse drinking the free booze. And we had to listen to the self-important windbags burble on about sport uniting the nation; diversity, of course; how wonderful Durban and KwaZulu-Natal are, and take implied credit for it all.

One even said the whole thing was not about horses at all but about “the people”. Seriously.

Not one of them had bothered to tell the man at the light switch to take the evening off because, well, there was this very important event, representing the region to the world, that had been granted exemption from load shedding.

Oh well, the electioneering message was delivered.

We have it on good authority some of these people showed no embarrassment in the blackout as they swigged more Johnny Blue in the hospitality marquees, their only disappointment being that their expensive finery could not be appreciated in the dark. A new take on the emperor having no clothes, perhaps?

Bright side

Looking on the bright side, most of Saturday’s race meeting was a glittering success. The private sector showed how to do things, most notably the primary sponsor Hollywoodbets – a company built from scratch into a global giant by one family, with nary a cent from the taxpayer.

Many seasoned racegoers were moved to comment that they’d never seen such an entertainment spectacle on a South African racecourse.

And the racing was top notch, too – testament to an industry that has survived and thrived in adversity. Those last three races would have been a cherry on the top.

After the sad abandonment of the last quarter of the meeting, not a few people wondered out loud whether the Durban July could be staged somewhere else in future. What a parlous state a great city has been reduced to.

This is a moment to remind ourselves how the KZN provincial government is planning to change its gambling Act to cut operator Gold Circle’s betting rake-off from 3% to 1.6%, with the balance going to a “transformation fund”.

This could cripple Gold Circle and debase the July. And what are the odds of the new fund being put to proper use?

It’s time for racing to stop fawning over leeches.