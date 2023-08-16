Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 16 August 2023
Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.
Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.
GREYVILLE POLYTRACK
BEST BETS
RACE 8 – SWINGER 3-MR MASTER STARTER AND 7 BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE
Both of these horses have excellent form over this 1200m on the Polytrack and should fight this out.
VALUE BET
RACE 7 NO 9 BRIGHT STAR – EACHWAY
Bright Star didn’t disgrace herself down the straight at Scottsville in her last two. She is, however, better at this venue and should turn in her best performance. The 8-1 on offer looks decent value.
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android