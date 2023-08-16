Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 16 August 2023

Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 16 August 2023

Horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

GREYVILLE POLYTRACK

BEST BETS

RACE 8 – SWINGER 3-MR MASTER STARTER AND 7 BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE

Both of these horses have excellent form over this 1200m on the Polytrack and should fight this out.

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 9 BRIGHT STAR – EACHWAY

Bright Star didn’t disgrace herself down the straight at Scottsville in her last two. She is, however, better at this venue and should turn in her best performance. The 8-1 on offer looks decent value.