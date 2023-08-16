Horse Racing Bets

Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 16 August 2023

GREYVILLE POLYTRACK

BEST BETS

RACE 8 – SWINGER 3-MR MASTER STARTER AND 7 BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE
Both of these horses have excellent form over this 1200m on the Polytrack and should fight this out.

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 9 BRIGHT STAR – EACHWAY
Bright Star didn’t disgrace herself down the straight at Scottsville in her last two. She is, however, better at this venue and should turn in her best performance. The 8-1 on offer looks decent value.

