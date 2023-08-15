Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 15 August 2023

By 4Racing

DURBANVILLE

BEST BET

RACE 8 NO 7 ZIPPY OVER – WIN

Although Estimated and Lucy The Pink are both weighted to pose more of a threat to last-start conqueror Zippy Over, the latter won so well last time that a four-point penalty is unlikely to prevent her from winning again.

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 8 ALFRED’S GIRL – EACH-WAY

This Piet Botha-trained mare’s merit rating has dropped to her last-winning mark and with frontrunning tactics in her peak third run after a layoff, could be the value in the race.