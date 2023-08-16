What the Dickens – Is Charlie going to Hong Kong?

The EU equine export audit report contains some promising words.

Some good news is well overdue. Like the arrival of early springtime jasmine flower buds, a mystifying (to most of us) effusion of words has suddenly appeared.

These words have nothing like the artistry of Charles Dickens, the author, but they are poetry to the ears of the connections of Charles Dickens, the horse.

Those able to decipher the document say it spells good news. The European Union’s report on “Equine Disease Control Measures in South Africa” – which followed an audit last year of this country’s African horse sickness (AHS) prevention measures – is positive about SA’s capacity to export horses without spreading the mush-feared disease.

Promising words

Adrian Todd, MD of South African Equine Health and Protocols (SAEHP), has released a media statement highlighting the key phrase in the EU report: “Currently, the competent authority designated only one quarantine facility used for export of horses, which is located in the free zone and it is used for this purpose only. This facility is vector-proof and well managed, and this assures that horses exported from this station do not carry any relevant disease at the time of their export outside South Africa.”

Thoroughbred breeders, owners and trainers have been longing for such words for a decade – ever since the EU decided in 2013 that SA was a festering pit of AHS evil and slapped onerous (some say ridiculous) equine export restrictions upon the country.

The rest of the world follows the EU lead, so lengthy and expensive quarantines in third countries severely hampered SA in getting its horses anywhere overseas. Our racehorses had proved they were competitive on the international stage, and were very competitively priced, so the whole situation was mightily frustrating.

The EU has recommended the SAEHP make three small tweaks to its protocols before the report goes to a vote at the EU Commission. Thumbs are held.

Charles Dickens

Cape Town ace trainer Candice Bass-Robinson told Turf Talk she was “desperately waiting” for the next development as she is eyeing a raid on Hong Kong with superstar colt Charles Dickens.

Of course, the SAEHP still needs to make those tweaks and the EU must still give the nod, but Candice has a right to dream: she has a horse we all want to see take on the world’s best.

Says Todd: “Specific timelines on this period of negotiation are not possible to commit to at this stage, although stakeholders can be assured that the conclusion of this process is a priority for all concerned.”

Turf Talk says the first feasible race for him in Hong Kong will be the Group 1 HK$22-million (R53.9-million) FWD Champions Mile in in late April.

The Group 1 Hong Kong Mile on Longines International Races day in December is even more lucrative.

Charles Dickens arrived back at his Milnerton yard this week from a farm holiday that followed his Guineas and Gold Challenge triumphs in the Durban winter season – which brought his career stats to eight wins and two seconds in 10 starts.

His trainer might bring him back to racing in the Grade 3 Matchem Stakes over 1400m on 30 September. Then it’s likely to be the Green Point Stakes and the L’Ormarins King’s Plate – both over 1600m at Kenilworth over the festive season.

Bass-Robinson has hinted that the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July might also be a possibility.