Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 22 March 2023

4Racing

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

HOLLYWOODBETS SCOTTSVILLE

BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 9 JOHNNY’S HOPE – WIN

Peter Muscutt’s charge has by far the best form in the race but the only question is the distance of 2400m.

He failed in his only attempt over the distance but there were a host of legitimate excuses and it is best to put a line through that run.

He has since changed trainers and has had two excellent runs since joining Muscutt. Log-leading jockey Keagan de Melo gets the ride and Johnny’s Hope looks very hard to beat.

VALUE BET

RACE 2 NO 10 JAZZ DIVA – EACHWAY

Andre Nel’s charge has been racing in the Western Cape where the form lines are far stronger than in KZN. One needs to ignore Jazz Diva’s last run over 1600m as he clearly did not see out the trip. The return to 1200m is in his favour and hopefully he can make a winning debut in KZN.