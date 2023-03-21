Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 21 March 2023

4Racing

TURFFONTEIN INSIDE TRACK

BEST BET

RACE 4 SWINGER: 4-MAGIC PRINCE AND 7-EDWARD RYE

Magic Prince is improving with every run and will be having his third run after having been rested and gelded. Edward Rye ran a cracker first time out but was restless prior to the start of his second outing and after showing pace, faded out.

This is not the strongest of fields and these two do stand out.

VALUE BET

JACKPOT 1 (Races 5 to 8)

R330

Leg 1: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Leg 2: 2, 3, 4, 5, 8

Leg 3: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

Leg 4: 2

The first few legs look quite open but Southern Skies does look to be a good banker in the final leg. While the full cost is R330, one can always take any percentage with TAB from 1% upwards, that suits your pocket.