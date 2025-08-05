Betway Best Bets

Lots of tennis for fans and punters ahead of US Open

By Wesley Botton

5 August 2025

Two ATP/WTA 1000 tournaments - the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open - are being played this week.

Jannik Sinner at the US Open

Jannik Sinner, the US Open men’s champion, will compete at the Cincinnati Open starting later this week. Picture: Charly Triballeau/AFP

With the last Grand Slam tournament of the year starting in New York later this month, there will be a lot of interest in a range of professional tennis tournaments being played around the world in the build-up to the US Open.

With tight battles expected for the prestigious trophies at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, punters will have multiple opportunities to not only monitor the form of players heading into the tournament, but also potentially make some cash along the way.

Two big tournaments are being held this week, with elite international stars looking for a boost in confidence as they compete at the Cincinnati Open and the Canadian Open, both being contested on the ATP and WTA tours.

Bets are available at Betway for singles and doubles contests, with options to back match winners or winners of specific sets, among others.

Challenger Tour

In addition, Betway is offering various bets at lower-tier Challenger Tour events being played this week in Italy, Germany, Poland and Chicago.

Meanwhile outright bets are also available for those who are already looking to back a player to win the US Open which starts on August 24.

Italian player Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will turn out as the defending men’s and women’s champions.

The seedings for the tournament will be based on the world rankings to be released on August 18.

