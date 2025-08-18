Sinner or Alcaraz to triumph at Cincinnati Open?

There's not much separating the world's two best men's players.

The year’s final tennis Major, the US Open, gets going on Sunday with the first round of action. Before then there is the not-so-small matter of the Cincinnati Open finals happening on Monday and Tuesday.

First up on Monday evening at 9pm (SA time), Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will square off for the fourth time this season in a final.

Both men have enjoyed super seasons and will be confident ahead of the US Open, but winning the Cincinnati title will be foremost on their minds.

There is so little between them, as we’ve seen over the last few years. Betway have Sinner, the recent Wimbledon champion, as the favourite to win at 1.49. Alcaraz is at 2.44.

There are a number of other options available for those keen to wager some money on the match, such as first set winner, total games won and correct score.

An interesting option is one player winning a set to nil — at 9.20.

The women’s final, between Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini, takes place on Tuesday. See Betway for more on that match.

