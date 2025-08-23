Betway Best Bets

MotoGP betting focusing on who’ll finish third

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

23 August 2025

07:07 am

Marco Bezzecchi can show more cheek at brand new track.

Marco Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi of Italy is worth keeping an eye on in Sunday’s race. Picture: Gold & Goose Photography / Getty Images

Some punters are getting turned off MotoGP by the “same-old-same-old” story, with the phenomenal Marc Marquez winning again and again, Grand Prix after Grand Prix.

Last weekend’s routine victory in the Austrian GP was Marquez’s sixth in a row and took his 2025 winning total to nine from 13 starts.

But for die-hard motor racing fans, there are plenty of alternative narratives, thrills and spills, in the chasing pack. And even some betting possibilities.

This weekend offers a complete change of scenery – if not storyline – with a new track making its debut in the Hungary GP. Hungary itself returns to the calendar after an absence of 30 years, while the Balaton Park Circuit and its lakeside setting promise new challenges and excitement.

Betway is offering odds on the championship “Winner W/O Marc Marquez” and on the “title” without Marc and his brother Alex, who is securely in second place in the standings.

The latter is the best option. Pecco Bagnaia is favourite at 1.28, but the two-time former world champ looks increasingly out of sorts.

Aprilla rider Marco Bezzecchi is showing promising form of late and could be a decent bet at 4.00 for the championship minus the Marquez family. Indeed, he is a good 12.00 outsider for a win in Hungary, too.

In terms of the win on Sunday, Marquez senior is 1.28, Marquez junior 7.45, Bagnaia 11.00 and Pedro Acosta 14.90.

The KTM bikes of Acosta, Enea Bastianini and South Africa’s Brad Binder have shown steady improvement after a dismal start to the season and could again feature among the top six or seven finishers.

