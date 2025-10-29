Pick 6 pool to hit R5m on Charity Mile day at the Big T

Beware falling Yellowwood tree.

A R5-million Pick 6 pool is beckoning punters to the Allied Steelrode – Onamission Charity Mile race meeting at Turffontein on Saturday.

As with most big race days, the top trainers have their best horses out in force, driving up quality and competition and making wagering life challenging.

The main event, desirable in itself as a Grade 2, R1-million contest, is also an important prep for the R6-million Betway Summer Cup at the end of November. Which runners are going all out; which are warming up?

Favourite for the Charity Mile is Confederate (4.75), who is also ante-post favourite for the Summer Cup (8.00), strongly indicating that the connections are going for the devilishly difficult 1600m-2000m double.

Confederate, trained by Fabian Habib and ridden by Rachel Venniker, is a superior creature and worthy of the confidence shown. However, the young fellow is drawn on the banks of Wemmer Pan and will need his customary early pace and Rachel’s coaxing to find a good galloping position.

Conversely, last year’s Summer Cup champ Atticus Finch (9.00) jumps from pole position with his favourite rider, Calvin Habib, to guide him. This horse loves Turffontein and tuned up for the summer season with a compelling second in the 1450m Joburg Spring Challenge recently.

After those two, a smorgasbord of strivers must be weighed up. Most Pick 6 perms will spread the net in this leg.

The Yellowwood Stakes (Race 6, Leg 3 of the Pick 6) is a case of not being able to see the wood for the trees. Go wide to avoid being hit by a quietly falling tree in the forest.

For players on a budget – most of us – extra cover in two scary legs means economising elsewhere.

Possible bankers are Tin Pan Alley in Race 5 and Perfect Miracle in Race 9.

The former’s No 12 draw is a problem, so we need to add Miami Mountain to the mix there – and maybe one or two more.

TAB’s Pick 6 entry form can be accessed via the Betway website.

Possible Pick 6 perm:

4,6,7,9 X 1,8 X 1,6,8,9,10,11,13,14 X 1,4,9,10,11,15 X 6,10,12 X 6,8 (R2,880)

