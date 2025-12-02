Proteas looking to bounce back against India

Quinton de Kock is backed to be South Africa's top batter in the match.

After going down by 17 runs in a high-scoring first One Day International in Ranchi on Sunday, the Proteas will be looking to square the series on Wednesday when the teams meet in the second ODI in Raipur.

The Proteas came up just short chasing 350 on Sunday after a poor start, when the top three batters were dismissed for 11 runs on the board, but they will take confidence from the fact they fought hard with the middle and lower order batting superbly to get them close.

India though will also be confident, especially after the good batting displays of two of their veterans, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and following their 2-0 Test series defeat to the South Africans a few days earlier.

South Africa will hope to have Temba Bavuma back in the lineup after he missed the first ODI with a niggle, while Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock will hope to contribute more than they did on Sunday.

Betway have the hosts, India, as clear favourites to win the second ODI, at 1.40, while South Africa are at 3.05.

You can also gets odds on which team will hit the most fours and sixes, while the top batter and top bowler are also options … and a little more lucrative than some other bets, should you get your pick correct.

Kohli (4.20) and Sharma (4.70) are the favourites to be top batter, while the South African batter who has been favoured by Betway is De Kock, at 8.50.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.