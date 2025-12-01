‘We’ll be tough to beat’: Proteas confident of hitting back in ODI series

The second of three games between SA and India will be played in Raipur on Wednesday.

All-rounder Marco Jansen is confident the Proteas can bounce back and win the series after putting up a fight in their 17-run defeat to India in the first of three one-day international (ODI) matches on Sunday.

Set a target of 350 runs to win in Ranchi, the SA team were bowled out for 332 in the final over of their innings.

“I don’t think we bowled too badly, and I think it was a good wicket. It was just a case of them (India) getting early wickets and we were on the back foot,” Jansen said.

“We pulled it back a bit but then they got two or three wickets in the middle and I think they did really well under pressure.

“We unfortunately didn’t make it to the end, but I think going forward in the second and third ODIs it’s just a case of keep on doing what we’re doing.

“We’re doing the right things. It’s about adding things on top of each other like we’ve been doing in the Test squad, and I think once we get on a roll we’re going to be tough to beat.”

Improving as a batter

Jansen made 70 runs with the bat in the Proteas innings in Ranchi (Matthew Breetzke and Corbin Bosch also hit half-centuries) and was one of four SA bowlers to take two wickets (along with Bosch, Nandre Burger and Ottneil Baartman).

Better known as a seam bowler, Jansen said he was focusing on the basics in an attempt to improve his batting.

And it was clearly working. In the second Test against India last month, he helped the Proteas wrap up a 2-0 series victory by hitting a career-best 93 runs in their first innings.

“I’m just trying to keep as low as possible because I’m used to a bit more bounce back home,” the all-rounder said.

“I’m trying to watch the ball and play it as it comes. I try not to think too much because that’s when I get myself into trouble.”

Regular Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was still under medical supervision and it remained unclear whether he would be available for the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday after missing the series opener due to illness.