Proteas women favourites in ODI series against Pakistan

Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp are among the top contenders for leading batter and bowler.

Laura Wolvaardt and her women’s Proteas cricket team are in Pakistan preparing for the ODI World Cup and take on their hosts in three matches from Tuesday.

The Proteas Women are the hot favourites to beat Pakistan in the first of three ODIs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, with their odds at 1.40, while Pakistan are at 2.85.

There are also options available for the top batter on the day, with South Africa’s Wolvaardt favoured at 3.25.

Tazmin Brits at 6.50 is not a bad option and neither is Annerie Dercksen at 11.00.

Among the bowlers, Marizanne Kapp is favoured at 4.15, with spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba at 7.25 — a good bet if the pitch is going to take some turn.

The two other matches in the series are on Friday and Monday next week.

The women’s ODI World Cup gets under way on 30 September and is being played in multiple venues in India and Sri Lanka.

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.