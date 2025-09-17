‘It was extremely tough’: Kapp and Brits lead Proteas women to victory

Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits shared a record 216 runs for the third wicket.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp admitted the national women’s team had struggled in Lahore on Tuesday, despite picking up an eight-wicket victory in the first match of their one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Pakistan made 255/4, anchored by Sidra Amin who made 121 not out.

Seam bowler Ayabonga Khaka led the Proteas attack, taking 2/36.

In response, the SA team reached 259/2, with Tazmin Brits on 101 not out and Marizanne Kapp unbeaten on 121. Brits hit her fifth ODI century and Kapp racked up her fourth ton in the 50-over format.

Record partnership

The duo shared an unbroken 216-run stand for the third wicket, guiding their team to 259/2 with 10 balls to spare. It was the third highest partnership for the SA women’s team in an ODI, and the highest for the third wicket.

“Today was extremely tough. The conditions were not easy, and when I was on about 20 runs I thought ‘how am I going to do this?’,” Kapp said afterwards.

“It was a funny wicket. It kept low at stages and it was slow, and it wasn’t easy to bat at all. But when we were bowling it felt like we couldn’t get a wicket as well.

“I felt like the partnership brought us over the line because when you’re a new batter and you first walk in, it’s not easy at all.”

World Cup preparation

Though they struggled in the conditions, Kapp felt it was good preparation for the Proteas women ahead of the World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka, which starts at the end of this month.

“These are testing conditions, not only the pitch but also overhead conditions, so it’s brilliant prep for the World Cup,” she said.

“I’m not sure it’s going to get any easier, and ultimately we want to win, but even if we drop a game or two, as long as we are improving and everyone gets a go out there in the middle, I think we’re happy.”

The second of three ODI matches between SA and Pakistan will be played in Lahore on Friday.