Racing makes a welcome return to Hong Kong

Speedie Smartie introduces SA’s Brett Crawford to the racing-mad city.

Horse racing has returned to Hong Kong – and not a moment too soon for the multitudes of punters who enjoy the high-quality, hugely competitive, tightly policed action in that city.

You get an idea of how popular racing is on the densely populated island from the fact that the local newspaper, the South China Morning Post, carries tips for every meeting from SEVEN different pundits.

For South Africans there’s extra interest in Sunday’s opening fixture at Sha Tin racecourse as one of their own, Brett Crawford, makes his debut in the city, saddling a runner in the very first race of the new season.

Three of the seven SCMP tipsters select Crawford’s Speedie Smartie (3.50) to win and the other four to run a place – meaning he comes out as the “most favoured”. More might have picked Speedie Smartie as No 1 if it wasn’t for a wide draw: 10 out of 14 in a 1200m sprint around a tight bend.

The hottest property on the card is Super Strong Kid in the fourth race, but at 1.66 for the win is mostly just good for a banker in exotic bets.

In the 10th and final race, Patch Of Stars, under champion jockey Zac Purton, could be profitable to be with at winning odds of 3.00.

The next meeting of the new season is at Happy Valley on Wednesday, with the action (mostly) alternating between Wednesdays and Sundays.