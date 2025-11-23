Real hot favourites to get back La Liga lead

Xabi Alonso's side travel to Elche on Sunday night.

Real Madrid will look to reclaim top spot in La Liga on Sunday night when they travel to take on Elche.

Barcelona leapfrogged Real on goal difference at the top of the table on Saturday with a 4-0 thumping of Athletic Bilbao.

Xabi Alonso’s Real, however, have a game in hand and are heavy favourites to pull three points clear with a win at Elche.

Elche were promoted to La Liga after finishing second in last season’s Spanish second division.

Head coach Eder Sarabia has done a decent job this season so far, with the side having lost just three of their first 12 La Liga matches, also winning three and drawing six.

Elche did manage a 1-1 draw at Real’s great City rivals Atletico Madrid in a La Liga game on August 23.

Spanish striker Rafa Mir scored in Elche’s goal in that game and he is joint top scorer for the club this season in La Liga with four goals along with Portugese striker Andre Silva.

French striker Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid’s main man up front, with 13 goals in 12 La Liga matches so far in a superb start to the new campaign.

Mbappe is expected to be fit to take on Elche despite missing out on France’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on November 16 with a minor ankle injury.

The 26 year old has scored exactly half of all Real’s goals (26) in La Liga so far this season.

Vinicius Jnr has five goals to his name to go along with four assists.

Real should have too much attacking firepower for Elche, though their defence is what has kept them in mid-table up to now, with just 14 goals conceded in 12 matches.

The latest Betway odds have Real at 1.43 to win, with an Elche win at 6.80 and a draw at 5.40.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.