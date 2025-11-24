Betway Best Bets

United hope to continue impressive form against Everton

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

24 November 2025

09:55 am

Any kind of win would move Ruben Amorim's side to within two points of second place.

Ruben Amorim - Man United

Is Ruben Amorim starting to steady the ship at Manchester United? Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United have a chance to go fourth in the English Premier League table, if they can thump Everton by three clear goals on Monday night at Old Trafford.

Any kind of win would move Ruben Amorim’s side to within two points of second place, quite the turnaround given the early season gloom that surrounded the Manchester giants.

The Red Devils are still very much a work in progress, but they have shown a willingness to fight for the cause this season that has appeared decidedly absent in the last few years.

A new nadir arrived last season, as United finished 15th in the table, with exactly half the points (42) of champions Liverpool (84).

United have won four, drawn two and lost just one of their last seven league games, including wins over Liverpool and Chelsea.

Even when they stumble, as they have recently against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, United have found a way not to lose, scoring late equalisers in both of those matches.

The extra preparation time allowed by their non-participation in Europe must also be helping United, which means there can be no real excuses if they cannot pick up three points at home to David Moyes’ Toffees.

Everton have had a mixed start to the season, winning four and losing four of their first 11 Premier League games.

Their only away win came at a miserable Wolves side at the end of August.

United have won all four of their home Premier League games since a 1-0 loss to league leaders Arsenal on the opening weekend of the campaign. The Red Devils have netted 11 times in those matches too. New signing Bryan Mbeumo has led the way in the scoring department, with five goals in 11 Premier League matches, including four in his last four appearances.

Everton do have a reasonable defensive record, conceding 13 goals in 11 Premier League matches up to now. But at the other end of the pitch they have netted just 12 times.

Senegalese winger Imiman Ndiaye is their top scorer with four goals, while high profile new signing Jack Grealish is their top goal creator, with four assists.

The latest Betway odds have United as favourites to win at home, at 1.74, with Everton at 4.70 and a draw at 4.10.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.

