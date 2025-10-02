Betway Best Bets

Rugby Championship final round as well as URC to keep fans entertained

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

2 October 2025

10:34 am

The Springboks have one hand on the Rugby Champs trophy.

Springbok rugby players

Cheslin Kolbe, Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth in discussion this week ahead of the Springboks’ match against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

What a weekend of rugby awaits! And it’s not only the final round of the 2025 Rugby Championship happening on Saturday, but it’s also the second round of the 2025/26 United Rugby Championship.

A win by the Springboks against Argentina at Twickenham – the Pumas’ home game – will ensure the Boks the title, back-to-back for the first time, but Rassie Erasmus’ team will know at the time of kick off whether they even need a victory.

Earlier in the day, Australia host the All Blacks in Perth and should Australia win, the Boks will win the Rugby Championship even if they come unstuck in London. The Boks have 15 log points, followed by the All Blacks (14), Australia (11) and Argentina (nine).

Irrespective of what happens Down Under, the Boks will be out to end their Rugby Championship campaign on a high, especially after smashing the Pumas in Durban last weekend. And let’s not forget they also demolished the All Blacks in Wellington two matches ago, so they’re on something of a roll.

Betway have the Boks at 1.13 for the win at Twickenham, while Argentina are at 7.40. A draw is at 35.00.

The All Blacks (1.57) are favourites away from home, while the Wallabies are at 2.70 for the win. A draw is at 23.00.

URC matches

There’s of course also plenty of URC action this coming weekend.

There are three matches on Friday: Stormers (1.13) take on Ospreys (7.40), Dragons (2.60) host the Sharks (1.60) and Edinburgh (1.48) welcome Ulster (3.00).

On Saturday, Connacht (1.26) take on Scarlets (4.50), Benetton (2.37) host Glasgow (1.71), the Bulls (1.33) welcome Leinster (3.80) and Munster (1.17) host Cardiff (6.20).

In the final match of the weekend, the Lions (1.82) are in action against Zebre (2.15) in Italy on Sunday.

There’s also English Premiership rugby on the go, as well as Top 14, Pro D2 and NPC in New Zealand. Take a look at the Betway site for all the available odds and betting options.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Springboks (Bokke/Boks) The Rugby Championship United Rugby Championship

