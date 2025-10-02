Sharks change three in the backline to face Dragons

The forward pack is meanwhile unchanged from the first round of the URC.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree has named an unchanged forward pack to face the Dragons in their second-round United Rugby Championship clash in Newport on Friday (kick-off 9.05pm).

However, the backline sees three changes as the Durban side hope to get back to winning ways at Rodney Parade after falling 35-19 to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium last weekend.

Sharks change their backline

Jean Smith takes over from Jaden Hendrikse, who filled in at flyhalf last week, but reverts back to scrumhalf, with Ross Braude playing off the bench.

Lukhanyo Am shifts from outside to inside centre, opening the way for Jurenzo Julius to come in as his midfield partner, and the final change sees Edwill van der Merwe moving to fullback in place of the injured Yaw Penxe, with PK Sobahle named on the wing.

Much of the continuity is based on the positives the team took from their match against Glasgow.

For Sharks loose-forward Phepsi Buthelezi, there was enough to be optimistic about, while acknowledging that they also have work-ons in the early stage of the tournament.

“Having looked back at the game, we know we could have been better in certain aspects, which was disappointing from our side and definitely something we’re good to look to improve on this week,” he said.

“It’s really simple from our side: we want our fans to see a proud and hardworking Sharks team that’s going to go out and work hard for one another and show pride in the Sharks jersey.

“Something we’ve spoken a lot about during the preseason was working hard for the badge and that’s what we want to show on Friday night.”

Sharks starting XV: Edwill van der Merwe, PK Sobahle, Jurenzo Julius, Lukhanyo Am, Christie Grobbelaar, Jean Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Vincent Tshituka (c), Manu Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Marvin Orie, Deon Slabbert, Ruan Dreyer, Fez Mbatha, Simphiwe Matanzima.

Bench: Eduan Swart, Cameron Dawson*, Cebo Dlamini*, Bathobele Hlekani, Nick Hatton, Ross Braude, Francois Venter, Hakeem Kunene.

Players not considered for selection due to injury: Albie Bester, Aphelele Fassi, Bradley Davids, Bryce Calvert, Coetzee le Roux, Corne Rahl, Diego Appollis, Emile van Heerden, Ethan Bester, Gideon Koegelenberg, Hanro Jacobs, Jaco Williams, Jason Jenkins, Jannes Potgieter, Jordan Hendrikse, Litelihle Bester, Phatu Ganyane, Siya Masuku, Trevor Nyakane and Yaw Penxe.