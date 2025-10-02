Lions target a win in every home game this URC

The Lions are aiming for at least 50% before round 17, when things become very tough for them.

After failing to finish in the top half of the table for four consecutive years and missing out on play-offs, the Lions said they are targeting a win in every home game of this year’s United Rugby Championship.

The Joburg side desperately need to improve on previous outings in the URC after also missing out in the last two Currie Cup finals, which were both played at home.

However, they didn’t start well, losing 33-20 to Cardiff in their first-round match in Wales. They don’t have it much easier this weekend, facing Zebre in Parma on Sunday (kick-off 4pm) after the Italians beat Edinburgh 31-28 at the venue.

Minimum of 50%

Assistant coach Jaque Fourie built on head coach Ivan van Rooyen’s earlier statement to the media, confirming that they are once again aiming for a top-eight finish.

Fourie said the Lions were aware of how unhappy fans were with the state of the team’s performances, adding that to reach the quarter-finals, they simply had to win all their home games.

“Rugby is a very fickle game. If you win, everything goes well. But if you lose, everyone wants your job,” Fourie said.

“The results are probably not what people want to see. It’s a very long competition. We didn’t begin like we wanted to. There’s stuff that we need to fix in order for us to get a win. And I think we are not far off. It is very close.”

He said the Lions needed to improve on their physicality, getting momentum and stopping momentum after their Cardiff defeat.

“The rest will fall in place. We are not far off. Everything is going to click, and it will be good to watch.”

The Lions assistant coach said that with their last two league phase games being away against Irish giants Leinster (defending champions) and Munster, they had to essentially qualify for the play-offs before round 17.

Lions need to remove Zebre’s confidence after Edinburgh win

On the Lions’ immediate opponents, Fourie said Zebre have improved immensely over the last three years.

“They are a team that play with freedom,” Fourie said. “If you look at the Edinburgh game, they played well.

“There are no more easy teams in the URC. Every team you play at home is going to be tough. So you have to rock up 100% ready physically and mentally.”

He said Italian sides play with lots of passion. The Lions saw that in their first-ever URC match, leading Zebre 35-0 at half-time in Parma before the Italians fought back to 38-26 before the whistle.

“They are a side that play with a lot of confidence and we just need to take that confidence away very early on.”

The Lions take on Benetton in Treviso in the third round before home matches against Scarlets and Ulster over the following weeks.