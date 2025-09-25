Rugby, rugby and more rugby … from up north to down south

It's the Rugby Championship and Women's World Cup final taking place, among other things.

A big weekend of rugby awaits fans.

Besides the two huge Rugby Championship matches, taking place in Auckland (New Zealand against Australia) and Durban (South Africa against Argentina), the United Rugby Championship season starts on Friday, while there is also other big rugby taking place up north and down south.

It’s the Women’s Rugby World Cup final (and third place playoff) in England, while there’s club and provincial rugby action in England, France, New Zealand … and if you’re interested in rugby league, Betway has plenty on offer there as well.

First up, let’s take a look at the Rugby Championship.

Despite their good showing in recent times, Australia (7.40) are not favoured to trouble the All Blacks (1.13) in Auckland, though some would suggest the New Zealanders are in troubled times and vulnerable after the Boks’ hammering of them two weekends ago.

In Durban, the Boks (1.09) are backed to be too good for the Pumas (9.60) … but the visitors to South Africa have won in Durban before and have shown they are now a real force in the competition.

In the Women’s Rugby World Cup final taking place on Saturday in England, the hosts are understandably the big favourites at 1.34 to win, with surprise package Canada at 3.20. These odds show it could be a close game, especially after Canada’s strong run to the final.

New Zealand (1.28) and France (3.60) also meet on Saturday in the match to determine who finishes third and fourth.

For those keen to bet a few bucks on club rugby, Betway is offering odds on matches in the English Premiership, the French Top 14 and the National Provincial Championship in New Zealand.

There are a number of betting options available.

Keep an eye out here later for news on the start of the URC.

All odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.