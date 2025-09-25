Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Rugby, rugby and more rugby … from up north to down south

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

25 September 2025

08:38 am

It's the Rugby Championship and Women's World Cup final taking place, among other things.

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa in action against Argentina last season. The teams meet in Durban again, on Saturday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

A big weekend of rugby awaits fans.

Besides the two huge Rugby Championship matches, taking place in Auckland (New Zealand against Australia) and Durban (South Africa against Argentina), the United Rugby Championship season starts on Friday, while there is also other big rugby taking place up north and down south.

It’s the Women’s Rugby World Cup final (and third place playoff) in England, while there’s club and provincial rugby action in England, France, New Zealand … and if you’re interested in rugby league, Betway has plenty on offer there as well.

First up, let’s take a look at the Rugby Championship.

Despite their good showing in recent times, Australia (7.40) are not favoured to trouble the All Blacks (1.13) in Auckland, though some would suggest the New Zealanders are in troubled times and vulnerable after the Boks’ hammering of them two weekends ago.

In Durban, the Boks (1.09) are backed to be too good for the Pumas (9.60) … but the visitors to South Africa have won in Durban before and have shown they are now a real force in the competition.

In the Women’s Rugby World Cup final taking place on Saturday in England, the hosts are understandably the big favourites at 1.34 to win, with surprise package Canada at 3.20. These odds show it could be a close game, especially after Canada’s strong run to the final.

New Zealand (1.28) and France (3.60) also meet on Saturday in the match to determine who finishes third and fourth.

For those keen to bet a few bucks on club rugby, Betway is offering odds on matches in the English Premiership, the French Top 14 and the National Provincial Championship in New Zealand.

There are a number of betting options available.

Keep an eye out here later for news on the start of the URC.

All odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Springboks (Bokke/Boks) The Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Lion captured in Giyani area and relocated to Kruger National Park, two others roaming
Politics Kenny Kunene returns to council: Are there honourable politicians left in SA?
News Masemola says Mchunu’s anger over ‘police doing a good job’ was ‘quite strange’
News Kruger National Park renaming gets greenlight from Mpumalanga legislature
News PA clears Kenny Kunene of wrongdoing after probe into alleged criminal connections [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp