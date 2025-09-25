Wilco v Thomas: Scrum technique and mobility key in powerhouse prop contest

After comparisons between the tighthead props, Wilco Louw praised his teammate's work rate and said it was something he needed to improve.

Tighthead prop Thomas du Toit will start his fourth game in a row for the Springboks when they face Argentina in their first Rugby Championship Test at Kings Park, Durban, on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm).

Wilco Louw will also replace him from the bench for the fourth consecutive time, having started against Italy twice and Australia once earlier in the season.

While Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has in the past said he does not start players because they are better than their replacements, this decision has been at the forefront of discussions after Louw almost singlehandedly changed the game come scrum time when he came on against the Wallabies and All Blacks.

It followed a great United Rugby Championship season for Louw, where he drove the Bulls’ scrum dominance throughout the tournament and was nominated for the SA URC Player of the Year Award.

‘There’s lots to work on’

“We all know Wilco is one of the world’s best scummers. He’s technically very good,” Erasmus said earlier this week.

“But his mobility on the field, covering ground… handling the fast pace that Argentina will bring. Rightly or wrongly, we believe he brings that edge in scrums but is slower in general play.”

In response, Louw agreed he needed to work on his game, while praising Du Toit for his work rate.

“If you ask any rugby player in the world if there is something they have to work on, they will say yes, definitely,” Louw said on Wednesday.

“I have a role in the team, Thomas has a role in the team. He’s been playing really well, scrumming really well. His work rate is incredible. A better work rate is something every prop says they strive for.

“So yes, there’s lots to work on. My job is to scrum, but not just that. I still have to make my tackles, get to cleans, maul, and play a decent amount of time. There is always something to work on.”

Louw grateful for any opportunity to play for Boks

He said playing for the Springboks in any shape or form is a privilege and honour. He said he would even play lock or wing if doing so would benefit the Boks.

“If I can serve the team better wearing an 18 or 3, it doesn’t matter. As long as we can help the team go forward.”

The teams clash in the fifth round of the Rugby Championship, with all four nations on two wins and two losses. New Zealand lead with 11 points while South Africa are ahead of Australia due to the number of tries scored (both 10 points). Argentina have nine points.

Argentina will look to repeat the history they made last year when they beat all three opponents for the first time.